IT notice to Singhvi’s wife

Told to explain Rs 6 crore worth of purchases from Nirav Modi

New Delhi : The Income Tax Department on Tuesday issued a notice to Anita Singhvi, the wife of senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, asking her to explain certain jewellery purchases, amounting to Rs 6 crore, allegedly from a showroom owned by beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi, sources said.Singhvi, meanwhile, refuted the allegations made against his family and described the action as “harassment” being meted out to him as he belonged to an opposition political party.

The notice, the sources said, was issued to Anita Singhvi and she has been asked to explain how much she had paid in cash and through cheque to purchase the valuables a few years back.It is understood that the I-T Department feels that about Rs 1.5 crore was paid by cheque for the purchase of the jewellery, while about Rs 4.8 crore was paid in cash by Anita Singhvi.The tax department wants to know the details of the transaction and the source of these funds as part of its tax evasion probe against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of the Gitanjali Gems group.

It is understood that the I-T feels that about Rs 1.5 crore was paid by cheque for the purchase of the jewellery, while about Rs 4.8 crore was paid in cash by Anita Singhvi.Singhvi denied all the charges against him on Twitter, saying they were false and that he would respond to the I-T notice “in accordance with the law.”

‘‘Purchases of jewellery allegedly in cash by my wife based on someone else’s computer entry are no evidence. Rs1.56 crore was paid for in cheque and accounted for with receipts by India’s highest taxpayer (Singhvi himself),” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.The Congress’ national spokesperson reiterated what he had said on February 17 that “neither my family nor I nor any company of ours has the remotest interest in any Modi/Chokshi company.

The Rajya Sabha member also claimed that he happened to be “India’s highest taxpayer in my category for many years and often even across different categories”.

Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had alleged that the Nirav Modi-run Firestone Diamond International had taken on lease a property of Adwait Holdings, a company in which Singhvi’s wife is a director. Singhvi had threatened to slap civil and criminal defamation charges against Sitharaman, if she did not apologise for “false and malicious” allegations.