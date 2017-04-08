IT conducts tax raids on TN minister, actor Sarath Kumar

Chennai : Amidst the political heat generated in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, where a by-election is due on April 12, sleuths of the Income Tax Department conducted searches in 35 premises belonging to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, actor-politician R Sarath Kumar and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Geethalakshmi and some associates.

Sources said the searches resulted in the seizure of around Rs 3.5 crore from the Minister”s personal assistant Nainar Mohammed and another Rs 1 crore from an associate.

Besides, certain documents seized from the Minister”s accountant allegedly provided evidence of distribution of bribe to votes of R K Nagar constituency to a total tune of around Rs 89 crore.

IT officials said the searches were triggered by the heavy cash flow in the R K Nagar constituency where voters are being paid between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 each.

On Thursday Sarath Kumar, who runs the Samathuva Makkal Katchi, a small political party, had extended support to AIADMK in the constituency. “The searches were conducted based on specific inputs that money could have exchanged hands. Besides we had information that cash meant for distribution to voters was stocked up at the house of the minister”s associates,” said an official.