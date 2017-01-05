ISRO Chief to inaugurate ‘MACRO 2017’ 

Thiruvananthapuram: A four-day international conference on polymer science and technology, focusing on advances in the sector, will begin here on January 8. ISRO Chief A S Kiran Kumar will inaugurate the conference.

The theme of the conference ‘MACRO 2017’, organised by the Society for Polymer Science India (SPSI), will be “Advances in Polymer Science and New Generation Technologies”.

The event is expected to bring together over 600 participants and a panel of highly accomplished experts in the field of polymer science and technology around the globe, organisers said in a release. The conference would cover a broad range of contemporary research topics such as Green and sustainable polymers, polymers for biomedical applications etc. —PTI