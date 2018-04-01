Ishrat Jahan case: CBI court sets aside summons to two IB officers

Ahmedabad: A special CBI court on Saturday set aside summonses issued to two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers by a magistrate court in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.

Special CBI Judge JB Pandya set aside the lower court order issuing summonses to Rajeev Wankhede and T S Mittal, who worked as assistant central intelligence officers when the alleged fake encounter took place in June 2004. The duo had challenged the summonses issued to them.

The metropolitan magistrate court had also issued summonses to other two IB officers —special director Rajinder Kumar and officer M S Sinha — but they have not moved the special CBI court challenging them.

Whether the order of the special CBI court applies to all the four IB officers will be clear only after the copy of the order is received, CBI lawyer R C Kodekar said.

The four IB officers have been charged by the CBI with murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal detention and kidnapping.

Challenging the summonses, Wankhede and Mittal had told the CBI court that they were not maintainable, as the court had not taken cognisance of the CBI charge-sheet.