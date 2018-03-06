Is BJP getting carried away with winning (unimportant) North-Eastern elections?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president has ticked another box and now the saffron brigade has captured Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The latest assembly wins in three north-eastern states mean that the right-wing party is currently ruling in 22 states (out of 29 states, I’m rolling my eyes as well). Ever since the stupendous victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP riding on PM Modi’s charisma and popularity is gaining traction and winning left, right and centre, literally. PM Modi is a master strategist and one who likes to win every single battle has turned BJP into a fortress and for the healthy discourse of democracy, single-party rule looks ominous and worrying.

But, are we reading too much by BJP’s win in these three politically insignificant and unimportant states? First of all, BJP apart from Tripura struggled badly in Nagaland and Meghalaya and is only forming the government by aligning with regional satraps and is piggybacking on them. It’s a new phenomenon by Amit Shah to form governments despite not being the single largest party (Meghalaya, Goa, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh) and this illegal and immoral practice is thriving and encouraged by the ruling dispensation. As a student and keen observer of politics these aforementioned states comprise only six Lok Sabha seats out of 543 and anyone with a functioning brain should not be reading too much into this.

BJP is a political machine which is ruthless and cut throat, but their analysts should be concentrating on upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka (Surprisingly Congress looks in a good position), Rajasthan (loss in bypolls), Madhya Pradesh (huge anti-incumbency and defeat in bypolls) and Chhattisgarh. The situation is quite dire and BJP might face a complete rout and all these states are meaty and have a significant number of Lok Sabha seats (93 Lok Sabha seats of these four states vs 25 Lok Sabha seats by the entire North-Eastern belt excluding West Bengal).

PM Narendra Modi over the past three and a half years has failed to deliver on most of his ‘jumlas’ (oh sorry, I meant promises) and so-called ‘Acche Din’ has only come for Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi. The people’s party is facing a great amount of anger, frustration by the people and by winning some small elections, the tide will not turn.

Indian democracy is facing a grave crisis and opposition is making a complete fool of themselves over and over again (What more can you expect from His Holy Highness Rahul Gandhi). BJP are masters when it comes to playing the game of rhetoric and hatred and selling false dreams. The Indian Republic is fed up with the current regime and wants a change, but its hands are tied and its options are zero. BJP at the moment on paper is ruling in 22 states, but deep down the grip is loosening and it’s just a matter of time before it will explode in their face.

Post Script: Tripura’s outgoing chief minister Manik Sarkar was being hailed as the poorest CM of India and a leader who has lived a very humble life while ruling Tripura for the better part of last 25 years. I have a simple question how can you indulge in corruption or amass illegal wealth, even if you want to, by being in charge of a poor and economically backward state. Sarkar no doubt was a simple head of state, but you cannot become financially prosperous by heading a marginal and insignificant state. But, the major worry is Marxism is getting wiped out from India and apart from Kerala, Left is decimated. I think Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury now should head to China and North Korea, where there is a semblance of communism is left. All hail Indian democracy!