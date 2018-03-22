Free Press Journal
IRCTC to introduce POS devices to check overcharging of food in trains

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 22, 2018 12:02 am
NEW DELHI: With increased complaints from passengers about overcharging by vendors, the IRCTC has decided to introduce billing through Point of Sale (POS) devices on-board trains.

The POS hand-held devices are being introduced in a phased manner, beginning with 100 such machines getting introduced on 26 trains, an official statement by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said. At present, the Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express has been provided with a POS machine on pilot basis.


