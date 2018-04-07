IPL matches in line of fire amid TN Cauvery protests

Chennai : Amidst growing demands to cancel the IPL cricket matches in Chennai, the police on Friday stepped up security in and around the M A Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk where the first match will be played on April 10. Chennai Super Kings, which is on a return after a ban, will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on that day.

Fringe groups have called for cancellation of the matches arguing that Tamil Nadu has been cheated by the Centre which failed to constitute the Cauvery Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

Among the mainstream parties, DMK working president M K Stalin on Friday said his party was not against conducting the tournament but he left it to the organisers to ponder over about the “sentiments of the people” and take a decision on holding the matches or not.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani in a statement questioned if a tournament meant to entertain people on a grand scale was necessary when the State had turned into a hub of protests over the Cauvery issue. He demanded the tournament be postponed till the Cauvery Management Board is constituted.

Various public personalities had also tweeted in recent days saying they would be boycotting IPL cricket matches.