INX Media: CBI moves to court seeking permission for narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to conduct narco test on Karti Chidambaram, who is in its custody in connection with the INX Media case.

The premier investigation agency on Tuesday moved an application in the Special CBI court and sought permission to conduct narco analysis test, or lie-detector test, on Karti. He is accused of receiving kickbacks a decade back to clear foreign investment into INX Media group, using the influence of his father P. Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister.

On Tuesday, the Special CBI court sent Karti to three more days of the CBI custody in the INX Media case.

The CBI also filed applications seeking production warrant of Karti’s charted accountant S Bhaskararaman and Indrani Mukerjea. The Special CBI court on March 9 will hear arguments on Karti’s bail plea, his narco test, and on production warrant requests. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested S Bhaskararaman from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Indrani Mukerjea, the former chief executive officer of INX Media, is lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla prison for murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora. On Sunday, the CBI took Karti to Byculla prison where he and Indrani were put face-to-face and questioned.