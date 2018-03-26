INX Media Case: Peter Mukerjea sent to CBI custody till March 31

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 31, in connection with the INX Media case.

Earlier today, the probe agency sought five-day custody of Mukerjea.

INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. However, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.