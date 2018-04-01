INX Media case: Peter in judicial custody till Apr 13

New Delhi: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court till April 13 in connection with the INX Media case.

Earlier this week, the court sent Peter to CBI custody till March 31. INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. The fresh evidence in the case, which led to Karti’s arrest, was based on the statement of Peter Mukerjea.