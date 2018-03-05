INX Media Case: Karti Chidambaram to challenge ED, CBI in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambram’s son Karti Chidambaram, who was arrested on February 28 in the connection of INX media case, has moved to the Supreme Court to file a petition against decision of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.

He was brought to Mumbai on March 4 to confront ex-directors of INX Media Ltd. Karti has earlier rebuffed all allegations made by the CBI and ED describing them ‘politically motivated’.

Karti is being held up for facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance worth Rs. 305 crore for INX Media including monetary favours for Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.