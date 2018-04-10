INX Media case: Delhi High Court issues notice to Karti Chidambaram’s CA Bhaskararaman

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant (CA) S Bhaskararaman, on a plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the bail granted to him by Delhi’s Patiala House Court, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The next date of hearing is August 16. Bhaskararaman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to judicial custody. He was granted anticipatory bail on April 4. On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. Karti allegedly took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.