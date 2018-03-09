INX Media case: Delhi High Court directs ED not to arrest Karti Chidambaram for now

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday gave Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram interim protection from being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case.

The interim relief to Karti Chidambaram from “any coercive action taken against him” by the ED till March 20 came a day after the Supreme Court transferred to the Delhi High Court his plea seeking quashing of summons issued by probe agency. Karti Chidambaram is in CBI custody since his February 28 arrest.

The CBI, which is separately probing the case, has alleged that Karti Chidambaram got kickbacks in 2007, when his father P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister, to clear foreign investment worth Rs 305 crore for INX Media — owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea. The Mukherjeas are in jail in a murder case. The CBI said it has a recorded statement of Indrani Mukherjea accusing Karti Chidambaram of seeking bribe to get the FIPB clearance.