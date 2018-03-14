INX Media case: Delhi HC judge recuses herself from hearing Karti’s bail plea

New Delhi : Justice Indermeet Kaur of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday recused herself from hearing the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Kaur, who did not give any reason for her recusal, said she would refer the matter to the Acting Chief Justice for assigning the bail plea to another bench for on Tuesday itself.

The bail plea was on Monday mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and was listed for hearing on Tuesday. Karti’s parents P Chidambaram and Nalini Chidambaram, both senior advocates, were present in the courtroom.

Karti, the arrested son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, had moved the high court seeking bail, hours after a court here sent him to judicial custody till March 24.

A special court had on Monday sent Karti to judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case and dismissed his plea that he be put in a separate cell in Tihar Jail in view of a threat perception.

The court had also dismissed his appeal for an urgent hearing on his bail plea and the threat perception due to the fact that his father, as a Union minister in the previous UPA government, had handled several sensitive issues.

The court had sent him to Tihar Jail after the CBI, in whose custody he was quizzed for 12 days in a row after his arrest on February 28 from Chennai, said he was no longer required for further custodial interrogation.

Karti was arrested by the CBI on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with an FIR lodged on May 15 last year.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order giving relief to Karti Chidambaram till March 20 from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case.

The ED mentioned the case challenging the order before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who agreed to hear it on March 15.

In an interim relief to Karti Chidambaram, 46, son of Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the High Court on March 9 had asked the ED not to take “any coercive action” against him till the next hearing of the case slated for March 20.

The ED told the apex court that Karti should not have been given protection from arrest as it will become a legal device for accused persons like Nirav Modi to get relief even before they are questioned or investigated by the probe agency.

Karti’s CA gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, arrested in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Sunil Rana granted bail to Bhaskararaman, who was arrested by the ED on February 16 from a five-star hotel in the heart of the national capital. The court granted the relief to the CA and asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs two lakh and a surety of like amount. It asked Bhaskararaman to cooperate in the investigation as and when required by the ED and asked him not to leave the country without its permission.

PMLA confirms attachment

New Delhi: The adjudicating authority of the PMLA on Tuesday held that Rs 1.16 crore assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him are “involved” in money laundering and ordered that the attachment of the assets should continue.