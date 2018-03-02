INX Media case: CBI to question former finance minister P Chidambaram

After special court on Thursday gave the CBI custody of Karti Chidambaram, for questioning till March 6 in the INX Media alleged bribery case, now it has emerged that the CBI will soon question Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case, reported the New Indian Express.

A special court on Thursday gave the CBI custody of Karti Chidambaram, for questioning in the INX Media alleged bribery case, saying the matter is at an initial and very crucial stage that requires further investigation.

A senior CBI official supervising the probe told the New Indian Express, “Former finance minister P Chidambaram will be summoned to the agency headquarters here and questioned soon. Although he is not named as an accused, his role in the grant of irregular FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance to INX Media is part of the FIR.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate may open more cases against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying on Friday.

Chidambaram’s came up after INX directors Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani in their statement mentioned his name. Indrani Mukerjea, who once owned the television company INX, which is at the core of the CBI case against Karti Chidambaram, has told the Enforcement Directorate that she and husband Peter Mukerjea had met former Union Minister P Chidambaram to seek government approval for foreign investment proposals worth around Rs. 300 crores, reports NDTV.

Indrani and Peter had even met P Chidambaram in his office in the North Block. They allege he had asked them to help the business of Karti and to “make foreign remittances” for this purpose. Subsequently, they met Karti at Delhi’s Hyatt hotel, where he allegedly demanded a payment of 1 million dollars. “It was further admitted that Karti suggested the names of Chess Management and Advantage Strategic as alternatives for making the payments,” a document accessed by NDTV states.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea – both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora -and others.

Karti has been accused of illegally taking service charges for obtaining FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

