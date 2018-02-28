INX Media: Abhishek Singhvi questions ‘sudden arrest’ of Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishekh Manu Singhvi on Wednesday raised question over the ‘sudden arrest’ of the former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram.

Singhvi, who will represent Karti in court in the INX media case, pointed out that his arrest has come at a time when the Centre is facing flak over the PNB scam involving businessman Nirav Modi.

“What a coincidence to have the arrest of #KartiChidambaram at a time when the nation is questioning the Centre on #ChotaModi,” he tweeted.

Karti was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport earlier today when he returned from London.

Singhvi further questioned as to whether Karti was arrested in the view of Karnataka elections.

“Probably no fir in PC case even at arrest! allegations exist in public domain for over one year with many appearances for questioning; how can sudden custodial interrogation be justified. If no flight risk, no tampering, available 4Qning, how and why arrest? Kant elections?” he tweeted.

However, making a minor correction to his earlier tweet, the Congress leader tweeted, “Correction- FIR recently filed in PC case.” Karti is accused of taking kickbacks worth Rs. 10-lakh to get clearance for INX Media for receiving foreign investments of over Rs. 300 crores in 2007.

The businessman allegedly used the influence of his father P Chidambaram who was the then Union Finance Minister in the UPA II government.