International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga is India’s best gift to world says Suresh Prabhu

Chennai: Yoga is India’s “best gift” to the world, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said today after taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations here. The International Yoga Day was celebrated by various sections of people across Tamil Nadu including school students and defence personnel. “#Yoga is path to holistic wellness. It is India’s gift to the world (sic),” the Union Minster of Commerce and Industry said in a tweet at a Yoga Day event at a private college near here.

In another tweet, he said, “Yoga is the path to a healthy and blissful life, a legacy of our ancient illuminated minds. Let us embrace and share this wonderful way of life with everyone. #InternationalYogaDay.” In his address at the Yoga Day celebrations, Prabhu said it was the best form of exercise and added Yoga should be practiced everyday as a routine for the well-being.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga all over the world through the International Yoga Day. State BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Prabhu in the celebrations. Senior party leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of the state.