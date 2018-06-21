International Yoga Day 2018 Pictures! Yoga fever grips nation, PM Modi leads celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and several other prominent Indians took part in the fourth International Yoga Day. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with several Union Ministers hosted events across the country. While Vice-President took part at an event in Mumbai alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, PM Modi performed Yoga in Dehradun at Forest Research Institute.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad also took part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively. Union minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in International Yoga Day programmes in Chandigarh and Jhajjar. Ms Irani performed asanas along with around 4,000 enthusiasts at the event.

Yoga boosts mental and physical health and improves the overall well-being. The United Nations (UN) declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015, and it has inculcated an awareness about the spiritual discipline among people all across the globe.

Check out International Yoga Day 2018 celebrations across Indian below:

International Day of Yoga and every other day #PreNatalYoga is my way of keeping fit in pregnancy … what’s yours ??? 😀 pic.twitter.com/IM1UVIhYfJ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 21, 2018

Yoga at 15000 Feet : #YogaDay2018 – A unique message of good health, happiness, harmony & peace from the Airwarriors of IAF. The Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practicing Yoga in the Blue Sky. (Wg Cdr KBS Samyal & Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadav). pic.twitter.com/WgdzmOsiLR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 20, 2018

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet pic.twitter.com/ky3PmJUm0G — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh took part in #InternationalYogaDay2018 celebrations, in Raipur, earlier today, pic.twitter.com/xFZIHeq0sQ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Ahmedabad: 800 differently-abled persons from across the country attempt Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Silent Yoga Class’ on #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Y9kBCjqRsD — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Yoga performed at French Embassy in Delhi, earlier today. #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/qeq3emEUsY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda performed Yoga at his residence earlier today. #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/YbbXGHA9Lg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

#InternationalYogaDay2018: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga at an event in Chandigarh, says, ‘I thank people for participating in large numbers.’ pic.twitter.com/UKNOH6CgKn — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta of the Indian Navy’s Eastern fleet, presently on a deployment in western Pacific ocean and south east Asia, practice Yoga #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/EYGeUTYvmh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

#Rajasthan: Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people perform Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on #InternationalYogaDay2018. Yoga guru Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia present. pic.twitter.com/ytkVju79Kp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

#Mumbai Union Minister Prakash Javadekar performs Yoga at Marine Drive on #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/GrrYj7BNvZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

#InternationalYogaDay2018: Union Minister Piyush Goyal & BJP MLA Pankaj Singh perform Yoga in Noida. pic.twitter.com/oqp5tXzHo8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2018

Arunachal Pradesh: Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans perform ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river, in Lohitpur #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/zlhIj2CvtL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018