International Yoga Day 2018 Pictures! Yoga fever grips nation, PM Modi leads celebrations

International Yoga Day 2018 Pictures! Yoga fever grips nation, PM Modi leads celebrations

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 21, 2018 11:51 am
INDIA-LIFESTYLE-HEALTH-YOGAAFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and several other prominent Indians took part in the fourth International Yoga Day. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with several Union Ministers hosted events across the country. While Vice-President took part at an event in Mumbai alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, PM Modi performed Yoga in Dehradun at Forest Research Institute.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad also took part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively. Union minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in International Yoga Day programmes in Chandigarh and Jhajjar. Ms Irani performed asanas along with around 4,000 enthusiasts at the event.

Yoga boosts mental and physical health and improves the overall well-being. The United Nations (UN) declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015, and it has inculcated an awareness about the spiritual discipline among people all across the globe.


Check out International Yoga Day 2018 celebrations across Indian below:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a mass yoga session along with other practitioners to mark International Yoga Day at the FRI in Dehradun. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Indian yoga practitioners participate in a mass session to mark International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Indian Armed Forces personnel take part in a yoga sesssion to mark International Yoga Day on the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat anchored at the Mumbai harbour on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Punit PARANJPE

Indian Armed Forces personnel take part in a yoga sesssion to mark International Yoga Day on the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat anchored at the Mumbai harbour on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Punit PARANJPE

Indian Armed Forces personnel take part in a yoga sesssion to mark International Yoga Day on the Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat anchored at the Mumbai harbour on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Punit PARANJPE

Indian Armed Forces personnel take part in a yoga sesssion to mark International Yoga Day on an Indian Navy ship anchored at the Mumbai harbour on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Punit PARANJPE

This picture taken on June 19, 2018, shows people practising yoga on a terrace at the Anand Prakash yoga ashram in Rishikesh in India’s Uttarakhand state. AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN

This picture taken on June 19, 2018, shows people practising yoga on a terrace at the Anand Prakash yoga ashram in Rishikesh in India’s Uttarakhand state. / AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN

Practitioners take part in a mass yoga session on International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / XAVIER GALIANA

Practitioners take part in a mass yoga session on International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / XAVIER GALIANA

A practitioner does a headstand as he and others take part in a mass yoga session on International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / XAVIER GALIANA

Practitioners take part in a mass yoga session on International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / XAVIER GALIANA

 

