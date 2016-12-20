Instead of trolling Rahul Gandhi, learn from him: Congress to BJP

New Delhi – Asserting that the Congress Party has always maintained its dignity and followed protocol in politics, the grand old party on Tuesday hailed its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying the way he stopped the Opposition from raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed how great a personality he was, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should learn a lesson instead of trolling him.

“Rahul Gandhi has always asked us to follow protocol and morality in politics. He has always been of the opinion that one should not use foul language. Whenever we talk about the Prime Minister, we talk in a very decent manner. This is the reason, when slogans were raised against the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi, instead of encouraging them, said that such sloganeering should not be done. This elevates the stature of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the people of BJP who are busy trolling him should learn a lesson,” said Afzal.

Also, holding the BJP responsible for stalling parliament, Afzal said the party did not let function Parliament because it was under the fear of getting exposed by Rahul Gandhi.

“It was the BJP which stalled parliament during the last days of the session. The party did not let Rahul Gandhi speak on the floor, because it was afraid that he might reveal something explosive.” Rahul Gandhi, on December 14 alleged the government was not letting him speak in parliament because he had personal information about the Prime Minister’s corruption.

“The way their Parliamentary Affairs minister criticised the Congress, it shows that democracy holds no value in the eyes of this government,” he added. Shifting his focus towards demonetisation, the Congress leader reminded the government of pointing out the loopholes in the scheme which they ignored, but were facing the same now.

“The government, till now, has made 125 rules related to demonetisation. When we pointed out that the government has announced the move without any preparedness, they didn’t consider it and now they are coming up with new rules every single day. This proves that the government did not take anything into consideration. They inflicted pain on 125 crore people, out of whom many even died.”

Commenting on the recent development over Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), reducing its interest rate from 8.8% to 8.65 %, Afzal said the government was not ready to spare anybody. “Till now, the workers, labourers, the poor were in distress, but now the service class is on target. This attack is very shameful. They are not ready to spare anyone,” he said.