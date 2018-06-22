‘Innova’ not good enough for Kar minister, wants ‘Fortuner’

Bengaluru : Karnataka’s food and civil supplies minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan seems to have an appetite for big cars. He is not happy to use the Innova car allotted to him and wants a larger SUV. And he is specific: he wants a Toyota Fortuner. If a brand new one is not available, he has asked Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to give him the Toyota Fortuner that was used by the former CM Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media, Khan gave two reasons for his ‘car seva’: that he is used to always travelling in a big car. I am now a minister and should have a car that suits my status; the second reason is bizarre that has made him a butt of jokes. He says nobody recognises him when he travels in an Innova. “But if I travel in a Fortuner, people will say Ha! Here come a mantri.”

When told that the Chief Minister himself is using his private car to cut cost, Khan gave another bizarre explanation. He said everybody recognises Kumaraswamy as he is very popular. “But nobody recognises me. Hence I need a Fortuner so that people start recognising and admiring me.”

When the authorities told him that the only big car they have is the Toyota Innova, Khan set his eyes on Siddaramaiah’s Toyota Fortuner, lying unused since Kumaraswamy has opted to travel in his own Range Rover.

And he wants the car used earlier by Siddaramaiah because people will may think that the former CM may be travelling in the car but will later realise that it is another important minister – ‘King Khan’ himself.

“I am used to travelling in big cars. So I have asked for the Toyota Fortuner being used by Siddaramaiah. There is absolutely no superstition involved in it. I don’t believe that power is permanent,” Khan said.

The Toyota Fortuner used by Siddaramaiah was allotted to Kumaraswamy. But he refused to use it and arranged his own transportation. He is using a black Range Rover belonging to his son and cine star Nikhil Kumaraswamy.