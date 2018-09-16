Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Indore woman gets slashed 40 times

Indore woman gets slashed 40 times

— By Agencies | Sep 16, 2018 12:16 am
FOLLOW US:

Indore : A 24-year-old woman was killed in Indore after being slashed about 40 times with a sickle by a former classmate in a case of unrequited love, police said on Saturday.

Supriya Jain, an accountant in a private organisation, succumbed on  Friday night while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said MIG police station in charge Tahzeeb Qazi. He identified the assailant as Kamlesh Sahu (24) who works as a waiter at a hotel, adding that the accused and victim studied together at Navodaya School in the state’s Damoh district. He attacked her on Thursday night when she was returning home from work, the official said.

According to Qazi, Sahu had sent a marriage proposal to the victim on Facebook Messenger a few days ago, which she turned down. The mobile phone from which Sahu sent these messages has been recovered, the official added.


Sahu had been stalking Jain for the past several days and allegedly decided to kill her after spotting her talking to other men, Qazi said. Qazi said that Sahu, during their

school days, had once expressed his love for her and then attempted suicide by slashing his wrist when she snubbed his proposal. Sahu has been arrested and further probe into the case is underway, Qazi informed.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…