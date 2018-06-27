Indira ‘tallest leader’, Modi worse than Aurangzeb: Cong

Emergency Anniversary

New Delhi : Even as Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai and his Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi tried to revive the memories of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the Congress said all excesses they pointed out at that time are being experienced by people today under an “undeclared emergency.”

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Modi, BJP and RSS, telling them not to insult late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s memory and belittle her martyrdom.

“People of India will remember her as a hero,” he said in a series of tweets, telling PM Modi that the insults he heaped on Indira Gandhi “to hide your own miserable performance, betrayal of people’s trust and monumental failures on all fronts.” Why not give an account of non-performance, he asked.

He reminded the PM: “History has recorded with respect Indira Gandhi’s contribution, courage and sacrifice. Liberation of Bangladesh and biggest victory of any army after Second World War can not be forgotten. India became a nuclear and space power (also during her tenure).”

On Union Minister Arun Jaitley comparing Indira Gandhi with Adolf Hitler, Sharma said his obsession with Hitler is understandable since “he comes from the RSS-BJP school who celebrate Hitler and eulogize Fascism, advise to read Golwalkar or have courage to denounce it.”

Hailing Indira Gandhi as “the tallest leader of her times, democratically elected popular Prime Minister,” Sharma said her comparison by Jaitley with Hitler is absurd, outrageous and a distortion of history.”

Strongly objecting to Jaitley trying to paint her as a dictator, Sharma said he is “suffering from selective loss of memory” as dictators do not hold elections. “Let he and BJP be reminded that Indira Gandhi lifted emergency to hold free and fair elections. She herself lost and she accepted defeat, and the verdict, with humility.” Moreover, he said: “The debate was decisively settled in 1980 when the people of India brought Indira Gandhi back with a thumping majority and dumped her tormentors and opponents in the dustbin of history.”

Justifying the Emergency she had clamped, Sharma went on to point out that her elected government was sought to be destabilized by unconstitutional and undemocratic methods. “Emergency was an aberration and Indira Gandhi had herself expressed regret,” he said.

He went on to blast the Modi government, tweeting: “What India is witnessing today is a systematic subversion of all institutions that uphold our constitution and democracy under the watch of an authoritarian Prime Minister and arrogant government, leading to centralization of power, authority and decision making is ominous.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too attacked Modi, saying his tirade against the Gandhis over the Emergency was only to hide his own failures and the “false” promises.

“Delhi Sultanate’s ‘dictator’ Modi, who is even more cruel than Aurangzeb, today gave lessons to the country on the Emergency imposed 43 years ago. By taking out his anger on the Congress, can a lid be put on Modiji’s ‘jumlas’?

“Today’s Aurangzeb has enslaved democracy in the country including in his own party, the BJP. Modiji while trying to put a lid on his own failures is taking revenge with history today, but he has forgotten that he himself will become history soon,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tried to shift the narrative away from the Emergency to take a dig at Prime Minister Modi’s Yoga tantrums. “While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country!,” Rahul tweeted.