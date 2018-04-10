IndiGo passenger allegedly off-loaded after complaining of mosquitoes on flight; watch video

An IndiGo airways passenger Dr Saurabh Rai was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from the aircraft by the crew when he complain about mosquitoes and abused the crew members. Saurabh Rai was to travel from Lucknow to Bengaluru on flight 6E 541. Moments after he boarded the plane, he allegedly complained about mosquitoes

The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes, when I raised objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened: Dr.Saurabh Rai,Passenger



Saurabh Rai, a heart surgeon, alleges that the IndiGo staff treated him badly and manhandled him. “The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes, when I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened,” Dr Rai was quoted to ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, the airlines in tweets said that Saurabh was off-loaded because of ‘unruly behaviour’ and after he used the word “hijack”. IndiGo in Tweets yesterday said, “Before the cabin crew could address his concerns he became aggressive and used threatening language.”

In a bizarre video, passengers at Lucknow airport on Jet Airways flight were seen swatting mosquitoes. A video was shot by a passenger present at the flight and was tweeted by ANI.

A video shot by a passenger at Lucknow airport on a Jet Airways flight shows passengers swatting mosquitoes (8.4.18)

Some bizarre incidents have been reported from flights in recent times. In June last year, the Air Conditioning (AC) system in a New Delhi-bound Air India flight AI-880, an Airbus 320 which took off from West Bengal’s Bagdogra malfunctioned, leaving passengers gasping for breath. In a video that went viral, the livid passengers can be seen fanning themselves and complain to the staff onboard about the malfunction, but to no avail.

Air India Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off with faulty AC system, passengers protested complaining of suffocation

In February this year, a woman was seen drying her underwear under the AC vent, leaving co-passengers in shock. The video of the woman drying her underwear was shot by a co-passenger in the flight and later it was uploaded on YouTube by a channel and went g viral all over the internet. The woman was flying with Ural Airlines from the resort city of Antalya, in southern Turkey, to the Russian capital Moscow. The woman’s action shocked other passengers but no one interrupted her and she continued drying her knickers for 20 minutes.

