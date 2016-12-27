Indigo and SpiceJet aircraft come face to face at IGI Airport, DGCA assured probe

New Delhi: In what can be described as a close save, two air crafts’ namely Indigo and SpiceJet came face to face with each other at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning.

The incident occurred when the Indigo flight was moving towards taxiway after landing and SpiceJet was ready for a takeoff.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which has assured of a probe.

This came hours after a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways skidded off at Dabolim airport in Goa due to a technical glitch.

As many as 15 passengers were injured in the incident.