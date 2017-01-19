India’s indigenous Aircrafts to make first public appearance on Republic Day

New Delhi: India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Indigenous helicopters Rudra and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Dhruv will showcase a fly-past over Rajpath on the 67th Republic day of India.

The last time any indigenous airfare flew was HAL Marut in 1960s

In June last year, the Indian Air Force acquired two Tejas LCA and one trainer aircraft which would be manufactured by the HAL in Bangalore.

The Indian Air Force (IFA) has begun its practice of its aircrafts for the occasion.

As many as 34 aircrafts of the IAF will perform various manoeuvres during the Republic Day celebrations to be attended by UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest.

The parade will witness MI 17 V5s flying in Ensign formation as soon as the Parade Commander reaches the saluting base in front of President Pranab Mukherjee.

There will be 19 fighters, 11 helicopters and four transport aircrafts enthralling the public this year.

As many as 12 aircraft will be kept on a stand-by. The aircrafts participating in flypast this year are Jaguars, C130J Hercules, C17 Globemaster, Su30, MI 17 V5s, ALH Dhruv, MI-35 (attack helicopters).

The full dress rehearsal, exactly the way entire IAF team will function on Republic Day, will be done on January 23.

There are special establishments of the IAF metrological officers, Air Traffic Controllers and specialists formed around the Republic route to keep the precision of the flypast.