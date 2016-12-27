India’s most lethal missile Agni-V successfully tested

Balasore (Odisha): India on Monday successfully test-fired Agni-V, its most lethal nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile that has a range of over 5,000 km covering all of China, from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast. Defence sources said that the successful test-firing today will pave the way for user trial of the missile and its eventual induction into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

The three-stage, solid propellant surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 1105 hours, DRDO sources said. About 17-metre long and weighing over 50 ton, the missile majestically rose from the confines of its canister flawlessly and achieved all targets, sources in Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said.

The Agni-V missile has a range of over 5,000 km. At present, India possesses Agni-I with 700 km range, Agni-II with 2,000 km range, Agni-III and Agni-IV with 2,500 km to more than 3,500 range in its armoury of Agni missile series, they said.

This was the fourth developmental and second canisterised trial of the missile, integrated with a sophisticated mobile launcher in its deliverable configuration that enables launch of the missile with a very short preparation time as compared to an open launch. It also has advantages of higher reliability, longer shelf life, less maintenance and enhanced mobility.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar congratulated the DRDO scientists, saying it will add tremendous strength to the country’s strategic defence and deterrence capabilities.

A lot of new technologies developed indigenously were successfully tested in the trial. The very high accuracy Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) and the most modern and accurate Micro Navigation System (MINS) had ensured the missile reached the target point within few meters of accuracy, they said.

The high-speed on-board computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus guided the missile flawlessly, said a DRDO official. The missile is so programmed that after reaching peak of its trajectory, it turns towards earth to continue its journey towards the intended target with an increased speed due to the attraction of earth’s gravitational pull and its path precisely directed by the advanced on-board computer and inertial navigation system.

The atmospheric air rubbing the skin of the missile during the re-entry phase raises the temperature to beyond 4000 degrees Celsius. However, the indigenously designed and developed carbon-carbon composite heat shield continues to burn sacrificially protecting the payload, maintaining the inside temperature below 50 degree Celsius.

Finally, commanded by the on-board computer with a support of highly accurate ring laser gyro based inertial navigation system, the most modern micro inertial navigation system (MINS), fully digital control system and advanced compact avionics, the missile hit the designated target accurately, meeting all mission objectives, they said.

The ships located in midrange and at the target point tracked the vehicle and witnessed the final event. All the radars and electro-optical systems along the path monitored all the parameters of the missile and displayed in real time, the sources said.

The first two flights of Agni-V in 2012 and 2013 were in open configuration and had already proved the missile.