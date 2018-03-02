Indian Railways to run special trains during Holi, to clear extra rush of passengers

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during long weekend in co-ordination with Central Railway for the Holi festival. The special trains will run between Madgaon – Panvel – Madgaon.

The details of the trains are:-

Train No. 01026 / 01025 Madgaon – Panvel – Madgaon

Train No. 01026 Madgaon Panvel special will leave from Madgaon at 13:30 hours on March 3. The train will reach Panvel at 23:00 hours on the same day.

Train No. 01025 Panvel – Madgaon special will leave from Panvel at 23:55 hours on March 3. Train will reach Madgaon at 11:10 hours on the next day,” the Konkan Railway in a press release said.

“Meanwhile, the train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed and Roha stations,” the release added.

Passengers can avail the services.