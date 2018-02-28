Indian govt denied access to guest list for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s reception

Toronto: Amidst questions over invitation of Khalistani terrorist for Justin Trudeau’s reception in India, reports have emerged that the Indian Government authority was also denied access to the guest list, reports CTV News. On that note, the Prime Minister’s Office in Canada does not allow even the security services track their guest list.

Earlier, Canada’s Public Safety Minister hailed the security services in relation to the visit. “All Canadians can be assured that our police and our security agencies have done their job in relation to this visit and they have done it very well”, said Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Public Safety Minister, in the assembly, as quoted by CTV News.

Pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal was invited to dine with Prime Minister Trudeau at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. The invite was later rescinded. Prime Minister Trudeau also received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau’s photo with convicted pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal.

Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S. Sarai however took responsibility for inviting Atwal to Trudeau’s reception dinner in New Delhi. Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. (ANI)