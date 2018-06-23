Indian contingent, part of UN peace mission, awarded

New Delhi : The 7 Garhwal Rifles Infantry Battalion Group was awarded the United Nations Medal for “selfless service” in the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the Army said on Friday.

The ceremony, held on Thursrday, was attended by a number of military and civil dignitaries, including Brigadier General Mohammed Al Masoom, Commander United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and a host of senior commanders of various nationalities.

The parade was reviewed by Major General Bayarsaikhan Dashdondog, Deputy Force Commander for United Nations Mission in South Sudan, the Army said in a statement.

The two-hour ceremony saw immaculate drill parade by the Indian contingent led by Major Aman Lamba.

In his message on the occasion, Major General Bayarsaikhan Dashdondog, Deputy Force Commander, complimented the Indian Battalion for carrying out numerous operational tasks with utmost professionalism and dedication to the UN mandate.

He further emphasised the legacy of supreme service and sacrifice by the Indian Peacekeepers under the UN flag.

“Indian Battalion has played an active and decisive role in ensuring peace and stability in Jonglei State. I congratulate each member of the contingent for being awarded with the UN peacekeeping medal for his service,” Masoom said in his remarks.

India is a leading contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping missions.

According to the data obtained from UN Peackeeping Missions website, India contributes over 6,000 troops in 14 missions across the world.