Indian, British experts to battle Delhi air pollution

New Delhi : Researchers from India and Britain have partnered for a project that may help tackle health problems associated with air pollution in Delhi.

In the project – ASAP-Delhi: An Integrated Study of Air Pollutant Sources in the Delhi National Capital Region – experts will measure airborne particulate matter and analyse how the pollution is being generated.

“Air quality is one of the most important environmental challenges facing Delhi. This project will allow us to definitively quantify the contributions of different sources to fine particles in Delhi’s air – a key step to solving this problem,” Mukesh Khare, a professor at IIT Delhi, said in a statement on Monday.

Many Asian countries, including India, are seeing poor air quality in cities – mainly fine and ultrafine articles.–IANS