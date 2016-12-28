Indian Army signs MoU with IIT Gandhinagar to set up R&D cell

Ahmedabad : Indian Army signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IITGN) to set up a Research and Development cell which would focus on the finding solutions for Army’s requirements, reports PTI.

“The cell will work with the faculty and research students to identify problems and possible solutions for the Indian Army,” IITGN said in a release. IITGN director Sudhir Jain and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning and System) Lt Gen Subrata Saha signed the MoU at the institute’s campus at Palaj in Gandhinagar district.

“The MoU will result in meaningful realisation and efficient transfer of research into customised solutions for the Indian Army,” the release quoted Lt Gen Saha as saying. The research cell will deal with Army’s requirements such as lighter and stronger bullet-proof jackets and materials to build bunkers, among other things.