‘Indian Army provides welfare services, where govt can’t reach’, says chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: The Indian army has been providing various welfare services like education and health in areas that are inaccessible to the government, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Contribution of Armed Forces towards Nation Building’, the Army Chief said, “Armed Forces, in remotest locations are providing education and healthcare to people where government has not been able to reach out to them. A very large part of them is dependent on resources of armed forces.”

“Where our troops are deployed, local produce is purchased for their consumption, giving back in kind and monetary remuneration to locals. I can keep recounting various issues towards which we contribute,” he added.

Rawat also said that each member of the armed forces pays taxes as it is deducted at source

“So while we may be drawing salaries, we also contribute to taxes, which go to the state exchequer,” he further remarked.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre was also present at the event.