Indian all-eve crew reaches Australian port

New Delhi : Sailboat INSV Tarini, with an all-women crew, on Monday entered Fremantle Port in Australia during its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe, the Indian Navy said.

This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.

The vessel is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, and the crew comprises Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta. The vessel is likely to depart Fremantle on November 5. Flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 10, the vessel has covered 4,800 nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on September 17 and the Tropic of Capricorn on October 6, according to a Navy statement.