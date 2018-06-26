India witnessed ‘Undeclared Emergency’ in last 4 yrs: Cong

New Delhi : The Congress on Monday accepted the Emergency of 1975 as a dark period in India’s history, representing ‘a period of our past that was mired in controversy, political insecurity and national indignation,’ underlining that “it is a period of history that we have accepted and former and present leaders have apologised for.”

In an “in focus” write-up on the AICC website, it talked of a sense of “deja vu sets in” while looking back and said: “Over the last four years, the Modi regime has subjected Indians to the slow decline of their democracy, constitutional rights and basic freedom.”

“In the last four years, we have been witness to an ”Undeclared Emergency”, orchestrated by the Modi regime. Today we are living in a battered, bleeding democracy, and though no Emergency has been declared, people are being killed and people are being jailed. People are being hauled up for sedition, for being anti-national and for simply not conforming to the RSS’s vision of India. This is an Emergency and it’s time we stood up and took notice.”

“Democracy is failing. The Modi government has created an atmosphere of fear and authoritarianism by undermining the constitution. In the last four years, our country has seen an undeclared Emergency and the government is complicit. It”s time we stand up for our rights, it”s time we remind PM Modi that we are a democracy, it”s time we remind ourselves of the power we hold. 2019 is our chance to make a difference & return our country to its rightful place – as the largest democracy in the world.”

Referring to the BJP and RSS call in 2014 for a “Congress Mukht Bharat” (India sans Congress), the Congress said they visualised an India that was rid of the opposition, an India that was ruled by one party and one ideology. Modi was looking for and working towards a ”single party democracy.” Their desire to gain power through any means necessary – including bypassing constitutional norms – has become common place in Indian elections.

“A look back at state elections over the last four years reads as a handbook to dictatorship. The central government has imposed their power in more than a few elections through less than ethical means. Take a look at Goa, Manipur, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the BJP clearly subverted the people’s mandate in order to gain power for themselves.”

On freedom of expression, the Congress said under the Modi regime is a fallacy. “The government has undermined the right of media houses, independent journalists and even citizens to criticise the government and offer a dissenting opinion. 14 journalists have been killed in the four years PM Modi has been in power, several RTI activists have been attacked for requesting information about the governing of our country, the average citizen is being trolled, threatened and abused for using social media to express their opinion. Democracy as we know it is under serious threat.”