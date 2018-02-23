India successfully test fires nuclear-capable ‘Dhanush’ ballistic missile

Bhubaneswar: India on Friday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable ‘Dhanush’ ballistic missile from a naval ship off Odisha. The surface-to-surface missile, with a strike range of 350 km, was test-fired from the ship positioned near Paradip in the Bay of Bengal, said a defence official.

The trial was carried out by the Strategic Force Command (SFC). Dhanush, a naval variant of the indigenously-developed ‘Prithvi’ missile, is capable of carrying a payload of 500kg and hitting both land and sea-based targets, the sources said.

The missile launch and its flight performance were monitored from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) base off Odisha coast. The missile has already been inducted into the defence services.