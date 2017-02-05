India reunites Pak boy Iftikhar Ahmed with his mother

New Delhi: A five-year-old Pakistani boy was reunited with his mother on Saturday at the Wagah-Attari border crossing, with some help from Indian authorities.

The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed, had been taken “forcibly” to India by his father, who belongs to Kashmir, a year ago. Pakistan thanked India for the help in helping with the boy’s return. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that the five-year-old boy was lodged for some time in a hotel in Amritsar with a senior diplomat and later taken to Wagah. Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit “appreciated the cooperative role of Indian government” in the return of Iftikhar Ahmed, the statement said.

The verdict on the case was given in May 2016, but due to the growing border tensions it took eight months for the mother to get her son’s custody.–IANS