New Delhi : India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged for the 26th consecutive year the list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that prohibits them from attacking each other’s atomic facilities, reports PTI. “India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, says that the two countries will inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on January 1 of every calendar year. This is the 26th consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.
India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations
Tagged with: atomic calendar External Affairs pakistan
