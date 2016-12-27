India needs lower level of taxation, says finance minister Arun Jaitley

Faridabad: Hinting at a reduction in taxes in coming years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that in order to be globally competitive, India will have to move to a lower taxation regime. “What you need is lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature. Competition is not domestic, it is global. There is a need to lower level of taxation as we broad-base the economy,” Jaitley said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of professional training of 68th batch of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) customs and central excise officers at the National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics here.

“This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service,” Jaitley told the IRS officers.

Extraordinary high taxation rates in the past have led to higher tax evasions which necessitates lower taxes and a tax-friendly environment, he said. Emphasising that as the country moves to a tax-friendly environment, the ­Finance Minister said that the authorities need to be fair in interpreting the tax laws.

“Tax authorities are judged by the quality of what they write or what they decide. Level of fairness followed by tax authorities will define the quality of interpretation of tax laws by tax authorities. There are no grey areas in taxation laws,” he said.

“Voluntary compliance by citizens by payment of due taxes needs to be reciprocated by tax authorities by a tax-friendly administration,” he added. In many economies while they develop, payment of taxes is part of citizens’ duty, the Finance Minister added.