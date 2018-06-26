India ‘Most Dangerous’ country for women; US ranked 3rd on the list: Survey

India is the world’s most dangerous country for women, says a global survey conducted by Thomson Reuters Foundation. Afghanistan and Syria ranked second and third respectively, followed by Somalia and Saudi Arabia. The only western nation in the top 10 is the United States, which is jointly ranked third with Syria when respondents were asked where women were most at risk of sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex.

The poll was a repeat of 2011 Survey which found Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia as the most dangerous countries for women. Government data too shows reported cases of crime against women rose by 83% between 2007 and 2016, when there were four cases of rape reported every hour.

The survey asked respondents which five of the 193 United Nations member states they thought were most dangerous for women and which country was worst in terms of health-care, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking.

Respondents also ranked India the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude, and for customary practices such as forced marriage, stoning and female infanticide.