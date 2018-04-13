India launches another navigation satellite as part of home grown GPS

SRIHARIKOTA: India on Thursday successfully launched into space a navigation satellite to join a constellation of such satellites dubbed as its home-made Global Positioning System(GPS) that can serve both military and civilian needs.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also called NavIC – Navigation with Indian Constellation – is considered on par with US-based GPS, Russia’s Glonass, China’s BeiDou-3 and Galileo developed by Europe. It will broadcast highly-accurate timing signals that a receiver can use to triangulate its location. The PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission blasted off at 4.04 am from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, ISRO officials said, adding it was a normal lift-off.