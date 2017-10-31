India, Italy resolve to combat terrorism, violent extremism

New Delhi : India and Italy resolved to fight terrorism and cooperate in the area of cyber security in delegation-level talks headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in New Delhi, reports IANS.

“The two leaders resolved to fight terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations,” a joint statement issued after the talks said.

“They condemned in the strongest possible terms recent terror attacks in India, in Europe and elsewhere and emphasised the need for strengthening international partnership and concerted action by the international community in addressing the menace of terrorism,” it stated. Both leaders also expressed satisfaction on the first India-Italy Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism held in Rome in November last year and agreed to further strengthen the consultation mechanism through regular exchange of assessments and information, training and capacity building programme among others in the sphere of counter-terrorism.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against Al Qaeda, Islamic State and their affiliates and all other all UN designated globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities.