India is land of Hindus, but doesn’t exclude others, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that India is the land of Hindus but it does not exclude others.

“Hindustan is a country of Hindus. However, it does not mean that it does not belong to others. All those who were born in India, and their forefathers were from this land would be called Hindu. Hence, it is called Hindutva and not Hinduism,” he said on Friday while addressing college-goers at ‘Shankhnad’ event here.

If those living in Germany are Germans, those in America are Americans, in the same way, every person living in Hindustan is Hindu, Bhagwat said.

Despite its diversity, India has consistently exhibited unity, he added. Bhagwat said public participation was crucial for development of the country and it could not be left solely to the government. Progress of the government depended on the progress of society, he said.

Saying that change cannot be brought by force, Bhagwat asked for change in “vision, conduct, thinking”.

“We are moving in that direction speedily,” he said.