India gets first all-women non-suburban railway station

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Jaipur’s Gandhi Nagar railway station has become the first non-suburban station in the country to be completely operated by women. From selling and checking of tickets to security, all the operations will be controlled and operated by the 40 women. Of 40, four will look after train operations, eight will do bookings, six will handle reservations, six will check tickets and make announcement, 10 will look after RPF while remaining six will take up other small work.

The staff will work in three shifts of eight hours. Neelam Jatav will be Gandhi Nagar’s first woman station superintendent (SS). The plan of all women crew was reportedly initiated by NWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) and executed by Divisional Railway Manager and other railway officials. Rajasthan Government has also supported by posting GRP and lady traffic police officials at this station.