India, China relationship important for world: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated that strong India-China relations were important to the entire world. In a meeting with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi here today, PM Modi said, “A strong India-China relationship is important not only for the mutual benefit of the people of India and China, but also for the region and the world.”

The Chinese envoy met the prime minister at his official residence here. Jiechi is here to hold 20th round of annual boundary negotiations with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The Chinese envoy also conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the Prime Minister Modi. Jiechi and Doval also briefed the Prime Minister on the 20th round of Talks between Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question, held earlier in the day.

The meeting was held almost four months after the 73-day-long military stand-off between the troops of the two nations ended at the Doklam plateau. Last Doval and Jiechi met during the BRICS summit in Xiamen in September.