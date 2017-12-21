India 5th most vacation deprived country in the world

Mumbai: Globally India has been ranked as the fifth most vacation deprived country due to heavy work schedule, according to a survey. India ranks as the fifth most vacation deprived country globally with 60 per cent respondents corroborating with the view, Expedia Vacation Deprivation Report 2017. Expedia is an online travel agency.

South Korea stood at number one position with 82 per cent, followed by France (66 per cent), Malaysia (65 per cent) and Hong Kong (64 per cent), it added. Among the least vacation deprived country Norway is ranked number one at 38 per cent followed by the Netherlands (39 per cent), Ireland (44 per cent), Sweden (44 per cent) and Taiwan (44 per cent). This online survey was conducted on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research

Partners from September 4-15, 2017 among 15,081 respondents across 30 countries. The survey further revealed that 55 per cent Indians take fewer days of the vacation days they get and 28 per cent don’t take leaves as work schedule does not allow for vacation or there are not enough staff to cover.

Indians, the survey found, have not taken a holiday in the last six months because 37 per cent cannot afford a holiday, 36 per cent can’t get time off from work and 27 per cent are saving their time for a long holiday. About 67 per cent Indians (third globally) have cancelled or postponed vacation plans because of work, after Thailand (75 per cent), UAE (70 per cent), it pointed out. It revealed that 34 per cent Indians are even willing to take a cut in their salary for extra vacation days.