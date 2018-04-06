In video: Garland thrown at Congress president Rahul Gandhi lands around his neck; video goes viral

It is very difficult for someone to land a garland on the neck by throwing it from a long distance but this has been done by a Congress supporter in Karnataka, yes, the incident has been recorded and the video is going viral. A Congress supporter throws a garland at Rahul Gandhi, which lands perfectly around his neck.

Rahul Gandhi was in Karnataka’s Tumkuru area for a road show as the elections in the state is really close. The incident is catching eyes on social media and people are sharing the video. The garland thrown at Rahul was thrown with perfection and it landed around his neck even though he was waving at his supporters who were present at the road show. According to News 18 Police are investigating whether the incident was a security breach or not.

On the fifth lap of his two-day election tour in Karnataka, Gandhi visited the Mutt and met the 111-year-old seer along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara.