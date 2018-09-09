In US, RSS calls Sharmila Pataudi match ‘love jihad’

Chicago: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has gone back to its favourite topic, love jihad. A controversy erupted at the World Hindu Congress, when in the presence of Mohan Bhagwat, the sarsanghchalak, there was a discussion on Bollywood star of yore, Sharmila Tagore, and her marriage to Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi marriage was referred to as an instance of ‘love jihad.’

Tagore, versatile actor of Hindi and Bengali films, has now been dragged into an unnecessary controversy.

A photo of the couple was displayed and their marriage dubbed love jihad, though Pataudi is now no more.

The discussion did not even spare the Pataudis’ son Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena and their son Taimur. The discussion sought to portray love jihad as a ploy

that was greatly endangering Hindus. It was further elaborated how Tagore had to convert to Islam and take the name Ayesha Sultan. The panellists also accused the Pataudis of giving their children Arabic names — Saif, Soha and Saba. –