In a fix, Mulayam Singh Yadav named Lok Dal’s star campaigner

Lucknow : Amidst uncertainty over his decision to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Friday named as one of the star campaigners by Lok Dal.

Lok Dal named him at the top of its list of star campaigners amid the political flip-flop in the Yadav family as Mulayam announced that he would not campaign for Akhilesh and made a U-turn the very next day saying he would.

Mulayam was irked over Samajwadi Party’s alliance with Congress for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and had ventilated his anger over the tie-up by refusing to campaign claiming SP alone was capable enough to bag 300 of the 403 seats.

Lok Dal issued a list of 14 star campaigners in which Mulayam’s name is on the top followed by party national president Sunil Yadav. Actor Rajpal Yadav and Markendey Deshpandey’s name are also there in the list. -PTI