In 48 hours, 2 lakh register to join Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan‘s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party saw 201,597 member registrations online in 48 hours, said a spokesperson.

Sharing the Google data analytics of the party’s digital presence, the spokesperson said the data pertains to 48 hours after the party’s website was launched.

Kamal Haasan formally launched MNM on February 21 at Madurai. The website was launched on the same day at 7.27 p.m., according to the spokesperson. However, it is not known how many of the member registrations are by people who are voters registered in Tamil Nadu.

According to MNM, the party’s website attracted traffic from countries like India, the US, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.