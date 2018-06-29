Improved rail hygiene: Blankets for AC travellers to be washed twice a month

New Delhi : The next time you get under the sheets while travelling on a Railways AC coach, snuggling in deeper to ward off the cold air in the compartment, making sure to cover your ears to keep off the chugging sound as you grab some zzzzs in motion, wrap your head around this thought, one that will make you snap awake in a jiffy – when was this blanket washed last? Depending on your luck, possibly, it’s due for a bi-monthly dunking in the wash soon. Which, the Railways would have you believe, is an improvement on its earlier once-in-two-months washing ritual. This is the action plan it has come up with after being plagued with complaints of dirty blankets. The reason for the ‘improved’ washing cycle is that the Railways has changed the material to make it wash-friendly. And such high standards of hygiene come at a price.

With the increase in washing frequency, the service life of blankets will also be reduced to two years from the existing four years while the pricing is expected to almost double. So, goodbye, smelly blankets and welcome, dearer and less smelly blankets. According to the revised specifications, the new blankets will be a mix of woollen and nylon, making smelly blankets a thing of the past for AC passengers.